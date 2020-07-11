All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6262 Riviera Cir.
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

6262 Riviera Cir.

6262 Riviera Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6262 Riviera Circle, Long Beach, CA 90815
SEADIP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
6262 Riviera Cir. Available 07/12/19 Resort Living at Bixby Riviera Top Floor Unit with City Views! - Now Leasing in the exclusive gated community of Bixby Riviera. This gorgeous 2 bedroom top floor unit is a must see as they rarely come to market. Features include: Large light and bright living room complete with a fireplace and mantel, Wrap around balcony with city views, Airy formal dining area with views, Large kitchen with tile counters and eating area, Master bedroom that opens to a private balcony overlooking the green belt, Master bathroom with 2 sinks and sunken bathtub, Master bedroom walk-in closet, Recessed lighting throughout, New custom interior paint, New carpet and flooring, Indoor laundry room with cabinet space, Central A/C and heat and 2 subterranean parking spots with multiple storage lockers. Bixby Riviera is considered one of the most prestigious complexes in Long Beach with community features like: 24 hour guard gate, Heated pool, Spa, Sauna, Club House, Lighted tennis court, Gym, Easy access to freeways and conveniently located close to fantastic restaurants and much more. This community allows 2 pets under 25 lbs.

Please note that there is an additional $500 security deposit that the HOA requires upon move in.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2874750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6262 Riviera Cir. have any available units?
6262 Riviera Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6262 Riviera Cir. have?
Some of 6262 Riviera Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6262 Riviera Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
6262 Riviera Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6262 Riviera Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6262 Riviera Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 6262 Riviera Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 6262 Riviera Cir. offers parking.
Does 6262 Riviera Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6262 Riviera Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6262 Riviera Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 6262 Riviera Cir. has a pool.
Does 6262 Riviera Cir. have accessible units?
No, 6262 Riviera Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 6262 Riviera Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6262 Riviera Cir. has units with dishwashers.
