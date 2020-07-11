Amenities

6262 Riviera Cir. Available 07/12/19 Resort Living at Bixby Riviera Top Floor Unit with City Views! - Now Leasing in the exclusive gated community of Bixby Riviera. This gorgeous 2 bedroom top floor unit is a must see as they rarely come to market. Features include: Large light and bright living room complete with a fireplace and mantel, Wrap around balcony with city views, Airy formal dining area with views, Large kitchen with tile counters and eating area, Master bedroom that opens to a private balcony overlooking the green belt, Master bathroom with 2 sinks and sunken bathtub, Master bedroom walk-in closet, Recessed lighting throughout, New custom interior paint, New carpet and flooring, Indoor laundry room with cabinet space, Central A/C and heat and 2 subterranean parking spots with multiple storage lockers. Bixby Riviera is considered one of the most prestigious complexes in Long Beach with community features like: 24 hour guard gate, Heated pool, Spa, Sauna, Club House, Lighted tennis court, Gym, Easy access to freeways and conveniently located close to fantastic restaurants and much more. This community allows 2 pets under 25 lbs.



Please note that there is an additional $500 security deposit that the HOA requires upon move in.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



