Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
617 Stanley Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

617 Stanley Ave

617 Stanley Avenue · (562) 233-9999 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

617 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 617 Stanley Ave · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Rose Park South House - This is one of the cutest houses in Long Beach! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this house boasts nearly 900 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. The property comes with a newly remodeled kitchen including quartz counter tops, refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. The innovative bathroom is also remodeled with hand painted tile and very well planned. The house has new dual pane windows, forced air heating and air conditioning. There is an enclosed yard and front sitting area. The house includes a garage.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 617 Stanley Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4028430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Stanley Ave have any available units?
617 Stanley Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Stanley Ave have?
Some of 617 Stanley Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
617 Stanley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 617 Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 617 Stanley Ave does offer parking.
Does 617 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 617 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 617 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 617 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.
