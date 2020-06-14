Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Rose Park South House - This is one of the cutest houses in Long Beach! With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this house boasts nearly 900 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. The property comes with a newly remodeled kitchen including quartz counter tops, refrigerator, gas range, and dishwasher. The innovative bathroom is also remodeled with hand painted tile and very well planned. The house has new dual pane windows, forced air heating and air conditioning. There is an enclosed yard and front sitting area. The house includes a garage.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 617 Stanley Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE4028430)