6115 Marina Pacifica Drive S.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool media room

LOCATION..LOCATION!!! Newly remodeled 1BR & 1.5BA unit w/ lots of storage, wooden plank floors, recessed lights, patio over-looking pool & Marina. Experience Resort Living at exclusive Marina Pacifica w/ 6 pools & 6 spas, beautiful landscape & waterscape, full gym & clubhouse, 24hr security, reserved parking w/ storage & outlet for electric car charger, foot bridge to Marina Pacifica Mall, Theaters, Starbucks, bookstore, shopping, restaurants, Super Gelson grocery plus across Whole Food Store & Weekly Farmers Market. Experience fantastic sunset views w/ amazing ocean breeze and front row seats to Xmas Boat parade & 4th of July fireworks! Spacious sunken Living room with "Fire & Ice" Fireplace & guest 1/2 bathroom. Ceiling fans in living room & bedroom with remote controls. Kitchen w/ drop lighting over quartz counter top, Euro style cabinets, upgraded stainless steel refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, microwave & oversized stainless steel sink. Washer and dryer in the laundry room. Dedicated parking space under unit w/ storage & ample guests parking. Addtl parking space available for rent through other residents. Master Bedroom has wall to wall mirrored closet & ensuite bathroom with double sinks & oversized medicine cabinets above. Master bathroom has mirrored linen closet & designer tiled shower with glass doors. Huge closet with bifold doors by dining room, under the dining room is oversized drywalled storage area with swing out door. Rent includes water, gas & trash.