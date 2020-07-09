6055 California

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great apartment for rent in accessible North Long Beach location. This terrific unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom, and kitchen equipped with dishwasher, range/stove, and eat in dining area with new ceiling fan. It has fresh paint throughout and brand new, beautiful laminate hardwood flooring through out the living and bedroom. There are new vertical and mini blinds through out as well as new light fixtures throughout. There is a private back patio as well. There is an onsite laundry for your convenience and a one car detached garage is also included.