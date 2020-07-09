All apartments in Long Beach
6055 California

6055 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6055 California Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great apartment for rent in accessible North Long Beach location. This terrific unit features 2 spacious bedrooms, one full bathroom, and kitchen equipped with dishwasher, range/stove, and eat in dining area with new ceiling fan. It has fresh paint throughout and brand new, beautiful laminate hardwood flooring through out the living and bedroom. There are new vertical and mini blinds through out as well as new light fixtures throughout. There is a private back patio as well. There is an onsite laundry for your convenience and a one car detached garage is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6055 California have any available units?
6055 California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6055 California have?
Some of 6055 California's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6055 California currently offering any rent specials?
6055 California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6055 California pet-friendly?
No, 6055 California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6055 California offer parking?
Yes, 6055 California offers parking.
Does 6055 California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6055 California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6055 California have a pool?
No, 6055 California does not have a pool.
Does 6055 California have accessible units?
No, 6055 California does not have accessible units.
Does 6055 California have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6055 California has units with dishwashers.

