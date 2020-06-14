6020 Lido Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill media room

Ideally situated on the Gold Coast section of the open water on Naples Island. This 5 bed, 8 bath, 7294 sq.ft. iconic landmark estate offers incredible panoramic water views and private direct access to your own dock accommodating up to a 60ft yacht. Enjoy a front row view during the 4th of July fireworks spectacular on Alamitos Bay. Christmas holidays on Naples Island are like a winter wonderland with trees lit up in the bay and people strolling the canals and water front paths. Short walking distance to the Long Beach Yacht Club which offers dining, entertaining and an outdoor swimming pool. Close to award winning Naples Bayside Elementary, newly built 2nd & PCH shopping and dining and the restaurants and shops of Belmont Shore and Naples. First level offers an expansive front patio with built in BBQ and fire pit making this space ideal for entertaining large parties and family gatherings. Casual style kitchen, dining area, family room w/fireplace boasting floor to ceiling cantina style sliders that open out to the patio, two large bedrooms with ensuite and back patio with in ground jacuzzi. 2nd level offers chef's style kitchen, formal dining area with private bar, water view living room w/fireplace and den/media room. 3rd level offers master retreat with wrap around balcony overlooking Alamitos Bay, soaking tub and his and hers walk in closets. 2 additional spacious bedrooms w/ensuite and office space. Subterranean parking for 3 cars and additional off street parking.