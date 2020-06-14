All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6020 Lido Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6020 Lido Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6020 Lido Lane

6020 Lido Lane · (562) 355-0334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6020 Lido Lane, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 7294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Ideally situated on the Gold Coast section of the open water on Naples Island. This 5 bed, 8 bath, 7294 sq.ft. iconic landmark estate offers incredible panoramic water views and private direct access to your own dock accommodating up to a 60ft yacht. Enjoy a front row view during the 4th of July fireworks spectacular on Alamitos Bay. Christmas holidays on Naples Island are like a winter wonderland with trees lit up in the bay and people strolling the canals and water front paths. Short walking distance to the Long Beach Yacht Club which offers dining, entertaining and an outdoor swimming pool. Close to award winning Naples Bayside Elementary, newly built 2nd & PCH shopping and dining and the restaurants and shops of Belmont Shore and Naples. First level offers an expansive front patio with built in BBQ and fire pit making this space ideal for entertaining large parties and family gatherings. Casual style kitchen, dining area, family room w/fireplace boasting floor to ceiling cantina style sliders that open out to the patio, two large bedrooms with ensuite and back patio with in ground jacuzzi. 2nd level offers chef's style kitchen, formal dining area with private bar, water view living room w/fireplace and den/media room. 3rd level offers master retreat with wrap around balcony overlooking Alamitos Bay, soaking tub and his and hers walk in closets. 2 additional spacious bedrooms w/ensuite and office space. Subterranean parking for 3 cars and additional off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Lido Lane have any available units?
6020 Lido Lane has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Lido Lane have?
Some of 6020 Lido Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Lido Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Lido Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Lido Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Lido Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6020 Lido Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Lido Lane does offer parking.
Does 6020 Lido Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Lido Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Lido Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6020 Lido Lane has a pool.
Does 6020 Lido Lane have accessible units?
No, 6020 Lido Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Lido Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Lido Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6020 Lido Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity