601 Olive Ave Unit I

1 Bedroom Upper Condo with 1 1/2 Car Garage, Downtown LB - Price adjustment, lowered to $1695 with garage!!! This immaculate 2nd floor unit is just minutes away from the beach and downtown activities, don't worry about parking, included is a garage with 1 1/2 parking. When you enter this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo you are greeted with great natural light, along with glimmering hardwood floors throughout! The galley kitchen offers quartz counter-tops, plenty of cabinets space and both stove and refrigerator are included. There is a nice cozy dining area off the kitchen. It also includes your own washing machine inside the stylish bathroom, and extra closet space in the hallway. The home has newer dual paned windows and 2 inch faux wood blinds. This unit will not last, for your viewing appointment please contact our office at 562-433-4700. CaDRE #01961007



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5070268)