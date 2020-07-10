6 7th Place

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Live your best life by the beach! This highly desirable Alamitos Beach location doesn't come up often. Located in a quiet building with just a few neighbors, you'll enjoy a large kitchen & dining area, with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the bedroom, beautiful bathroom, and secured storage space. Close to downtown and the Promenade, Shoreline Village, and the walking/bike path on the beach! Street parking. Nearby lots offer parking on a monthly basis. Email marlenabaldonado@gmail.com to request a tour and application.