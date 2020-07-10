6 7th Place

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Live your best life by the beach! This highly desirable Alamitos Beach location doesn't come up often. Located in a quiet building with just a few neighbors, you'll enjoy a large kitchen & dining area, with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the bedroom, beautiful bathroom, and secured storage space. Close to downtown and the Promenade, Shoreline Village, and the walking/bike path on the beach! Street parking. Nearby lots offer parking on a monthly basis. Email marlenabaldonado@gmail.com to request a tour and application.