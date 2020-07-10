All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6 7th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6 7th Place
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

6 7th Place

6 South 7th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6 South 7th Place, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Live your best life by the beach! This highly desirable Alamitos Beach location doesn't come up often. Located in a quiet building with just a few neighbors, you'll enjoy a large kitchen & dining area, with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors in the bedroom, beautiful bathroom, and secured storage space. Close to downtown and the Promenade, Shoreline Village, and the walking/bike path on the beach! Street parking. Nearby lots offer parking on a monthly basis. Email marlenabaldonado@gmail.com to request a tour and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 7th Place have any available units?
6 7th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 7th Place have?
Some of 6 7th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 7th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 7th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 7th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 7th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6 7th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 7th Place offers parking.
Does 6 7th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 7th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 7th Place have a pool?
No, 6 7th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 7th Place have accessible units?
No, 6 7th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 7th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 7th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine