5848 E Rogene Street

Amenities

putting green granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking putting green garage

This lovely Los Altos home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. The front yard is low maintenance with artificial turf and a large courtyard. Clean and bright, you'll love the spacious floor plan with so much to offer. The updated kitchen overlooks the large living room and features ample oak cabinetry and beautiful granite counter tops, stainless sink, and gas cook top. Both bathrooms have been updated, one of which of located in the master bedroom. A step down family room opens to the large backyard complete with it's own putting green; perfect for entertaining.