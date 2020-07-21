All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5848 E Rogene Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5848 E Rogene Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:20 PM

5848 E Rogene Street

5848 E Rogene St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5848 E Rogene St, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
putting green
garage
This lovely Los Altos home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. The front yard is low maintenance with artificial turf and a large courtyard. Clean and bright, you'll love the spacious floor plan with so much to offer. The updated kitchen overlooks the large living room and features ample oak cabinetry and beautiful granite counter tops, stainless sink, and gas cook top. Both bathrooms have been updated, one of which of located in the master bedroom. A step down family room opens to the large backyard complete with it's own putting green; perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 E Rogene Street have any available units?
5848 E Rogene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5848 E Rogene Street have?
Some of 5848 E Rogene Street's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 E Rogene Street currently offering any rent specials?
5848 E Rogene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 E Rogene Street pet-friendly?
No, 5848 E Rogene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5848 E Rogene Street offer parking?
Yes, 5848 E Rogene Street offers parking.
Does 5848 E Rogene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 E Rogene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 E Rogene Street have a pool?
No, 5848 E Rogene Street does not have a pool.
Does 5848 E Rogene Street have accessible units?
No, 5848 E Rogene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 E Rogene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5848 E Rogene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine