5831 E. Lanai Street Available 01/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Beautifully Upgraded House in Long Beach - Bright and airy home on quiet street in the heart of Long Beach. This 2 bedroom home features hardwood floors and roller shades throughout. Island Kitchen with breakfast bar, gas range, dishwasher, tile counters. Dining area off kitchen. Master bedroom with mirrored closet doors. Forced air heating with central air conditioning. Enjoy the Beautifully landscaped grounds and relax in the large, covered patio. Two car, detached garage and a long driveway with room for additional parking. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. *Pet's ok (see specifications below). 3 Person Max allowed.Gardener service included. All utilities paid by tenant.



Ready to move in January 1, 2020!



1 Year Lease

Rent: $2,500.00

Security Deposit $2,500.00 (OAC)



*2 PETS MAX, 15 lbs MAX,PER PET. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS!

$150.00 PET FEE (Non Refundable), PER EACH PET.

$250.00 PET DEPOSIT (Refundable),PER EACH PET.

No Aggressive Breeds Allowed



3 People Max

No Evictions

No Section 8

No Smoking in the home or on the premises.



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



