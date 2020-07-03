All apartments in Long Beach
5831 E. Lanai Street
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

5831 E. Lanai Street

5831 Lanai Street · No Longer Available
Location

5831 Lanai Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5831 E. Lanai Street Available 01/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Beautifully Upgraded House in Long Beach - Bright and airy home on quiet street in the heart of Long Beach. This 2 bedroom home features hardwood floors and roller shades throughout. Island Kitchen with breakfast bar, gas range, dishwasher, tile counters. Dining area off kitchen. Master bedroom with mirrored closet doors. Forced air heating with central air conditioning. Enjoy the Beautifully landscaped grounds and relax in the large, covered patio. Two car, detached garage and a long driveway with room for additional parking. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. *Pet's ok (see specifications below). 3 Person Max allowed.Gardener service included. All utilities paid by tenant.

Ready to move in January 1, 2020!

1 Year Lease
Rent: $2,500.00
Security Deposit $2,500.00 (OAC)

*2 PETS MAX, 15 lbs MAX,PER PET. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS!
$150.00 PET FEE (Non Refundable), PER EACH PET.
$250.00 PET DEPOSIT (Refundable),PER EACH PET.
No Aggressive Breeds Allowed

3 People Max
No Evictions
No Section 8
No Smoking in the home or on the premises.

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE2196918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5831 E. Lanai Street have any available units?
5831 E. Lanai Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5831 E. Lanai Street have?
Some of 5831 E. Lanai Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 E. Lanai Street currently offering any rent specials?
5831 E. Lanai Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 E. Lanai Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5831 E. Lanai Street is pet friendly.
Does 5831 E. Lanai Street offer parking?
Yes, 5831 E. Lanai Street offers parking.
Does 5831 E. Lanai Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5831 E. Lanai Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 E. Lanai Street have a pool?
No, 5831 E. Lanai Street does not have a pool.
Does 5831 E. Lanai Street have accessible units?
No, 5831 E. Lanai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 E. Lanai Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5831 E. Lanai Street has units with dishwashers.

