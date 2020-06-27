All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

5775 E Corso Di Napoli

5775 Corso Di Napoli · No Longer Available
Location

5775 Corso Di Napoli, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly rare opportunity on the open water of Naples Island! This 3 bed, 3 bath, 2339 sq.ft. home has been recently remodeled by locally renowned builder, Cal Spec. Gorgeous farmhouse modern architecture and custom landscaping make this truly a home to admire and envy. Situated on the coveted walkway of Corso Di Napoli overlooking Alamitos Bay and the serene stretches of beach known as The Peninsula. Enter through the charming Dutch door into a newly remodeled front living room featuring a polished concrete floor, fireplace, sound system and recessed lighting. Custom one of a kind sliders designed by Solar Innovations open out to a waterfront patio featuring built in heaters, sound system and lighting. Spacious dining area, chef's kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space, family room with fireplace, laundry and powder room complete the 1st floor. Completely remodeled master retreat boasting custom one of a kind sliders designed by Solar Innovations open out to a balcony with breathtaking water views, sitting area with fireplace, walk in closet w/barn doors, ensuite w/barn doors, soaking tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath complete the 2nd floor. Expansive rooftop deck with spectacular 360 degree water views, wet bar, sitting area and glass railings. Private boat dock with 2 slips. 2 car attached garage with room for storage. HVAC throughout. Short stroll to Naples Elementary, parks, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli have any available units?
5775 E Corso Di Napoli doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli have?
Some of 5775 E Corso Di Napoli's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5775 E Corso Di Napoli currently offering any rent specials?
5775 E Corso Di Napoli is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5775 E Corso Di Napoli pet-friendly?
No, 5775 E Corso Di Napoli is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli offer parking?
Yes, 5775 E Corso Di Napoli offers parking.
Does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5775 E Corso Di Napoli does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli have a pool?
No, 5775 E Corso Di Napoli does not have a pool.
Does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli have accessible units?
No, 5775 E Corso Di Napoli does not have accessible units.
Does 5775 E Corso Di Napoli have units with dishwashers?
No, 5775 E Corso Di Napoli does not have units with dishwashers.

