5775 E Corso Di Napoli

Incredibly rare opportunity on the open water of Naples Island! This 3 bed, 3 bath, 2339 sq.ft. home has been recently remodeled by locally renowned builder, Cal Spec. Gorgeous farmhouse modern architecture and custom landscaping make this truly a home to admire and envy. Situated on the coveted walkway of Corso Di Napoli overlooking Alamitos Bay and the serene stretches of beach known as The Peninsula. Enter through the charming Dutch door into a newly remodeled front living room featuring a polished concrete floor, fireplace, sound system and recessed lighting. Custom one of a kind sliders designed by Solar Innovations open out to a waterfront patio featuring built in heaters, sound system and lighting. Spacious dining area, chef's kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space, family room with fireplace, laundry and powder room complete the 1st floor. Completely remodeled master retreat boasting custom one of a kind sliders designed by Solar Innovations open out to a balcony with breathtaking water views, sitting area with fireplace, walk in closet w/barn doors, ensuite w/barn doors, soaking tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath complete the 2nd floor. Expansive rooftop deck with spectacular 360 degree water views, wet bar, sitting area and glass railings. Private boat dock with 2 slips. 2 car attached garage with room for storage. HVAC throughout. Short stroll to Naples Elementary, parks, shops and restaurants.