564 N Bellflower Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Resort style living in this remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single level condo is a corner unit on the top floor with views of the garden and pond. Open the bedroom and living room new sliding doors to your private balcony with the garden view.This tastefully remodeled home features new paint, new engineered wood floor throughout the home with cork underneath. The new kitchen features white top of the line Ikea cabinets, with quartz countertop, wrap-around breakfast bar, and added cabinets on top. New appliances include a tall Bosch refrigerator with bottom freezer, a double oven, microwave and dishwasher. One of the hallway closets is turned into office space with shelves and cabinets on top. the spacious bathroom is completely remodeled with new tiles, tub, vanity, and fixtures. This unit has a new water heater, and a walking closet in the spacious bedroom, elevator access to third floor and an assigned covered parking in a gated lot. Located in the gated community of Stoneybrook villas this home offers outstanding amenities with a gym, multiple pools, spa, sauna, tennis courts, BBQs, club house with a full size bar and library perfect for CSULB students, first time home buyers and business professionals. Centrally located close to FWYs (605, 405, 22), shopping, restaurants, marine, beach, stadium, Colorado Lagoon, Naples, 2nd, and Belmont shore.