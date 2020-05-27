All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
564 N Bellflower Boulevard
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

564 N Bellflower Boulevard

564 N Bellflower Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

564 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Resort style living in this remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single level condo is a corner unit on the top floor with views of the garden and pond. Open the bedroom and living room new sliding doors to your private balcony with the garden view.This tastefully remodeled home features new paint, new engineered wood floor throughout the home with cork underneath. The new kitchen features white top of the line Ikea cabinets, with quartz countertop, wrap-around breakfast bar, and added cabinets on top. New appliances include a tall Bosch refrigerator with bottom freezer, a double oven, microwave and dishwasher. One of the hallway closets is turned into office space with shelves and cabinets on top. the spacious bathroom is completely remodeled with new tiles, tub, vanity, and fixtures. This unit has a new water heater, and a walking closet in the spacious bedroom, elevator access to third floor and an assigned covered parking in a gated lot. Located in the gated community of Stoneybrook villas this home offers outstanding amenities with a gym, multiple pools, spa, sauna, tennis courts, BBQs, club house with a full size bar and library perfect for CSULB students, first time home buyers and business professionals. Centrally located close to FWYs (605, 405, 22), shopping, restaurants, marine, beach, stadium, Colorado Lagoon, Naples, 2nd, and Belmont shore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have any available units?
564 N Bellflower Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have?
Some of 564 N Bellflower Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 N Bellflower Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
564 N Bellflower Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 N Bellflower Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard has a pool.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
