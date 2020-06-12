5622 Campo Walk

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular Mediterranean 3 bed 3 bath + Den/Office located on beautiful Naples Island offers an open concept floor plan & gorgeous upgrades throughout. The main floor features a bright entry, living room with fireplace, dining area & den space all open to a Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a powder room down the hall & glass doors to a private back courtyard, plus direct access to a true 2 car garage. Upstairs, the master retreat with balcony, built in office space and walk in closet also offers a double sided fireplace adjacent a spacious en suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms, one shares the front balcony with a spacious Den/family room, a full hall bath and laundry room as well. This wonderful home has Travertine flooring, new carpet, fresh interior paint, Central Heat & AC and is just a short distance to fabulous shopping, dining & all this amazing water oriented community has to offer.