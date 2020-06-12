All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

5622 Campo Walk

5622 East Campo Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5622 East Campo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular Mediterranean 3 bed 3 bath + Den/Office located on beautiful Naples Island offers an open concept floor plan & gorgeous upgrades throughout. The main floor features a bright entry, living room with fireplace, dining area & den space all open to a Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a powder room down the hall & glass doors to a private back courtyard, plus direct access to a true 2 car garage. Upstairs, the master retreat with balcony, built in office space and walk in closet also offers a double sided fireplace adjacent a spacious en suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & glass enclosed shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms, one shares the front balcony with a spacious Den/family room, a full hall bath and laundry room as well. This wonderful home has Travertine flooring, new carpet, fresh interior paint, Central Heat & AC and is just a short distance to fabulous shopping, dining & all this amazing water oriented community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Campo Walk have any available units?
5622 Campo Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5622 Campo Walk have?
Some of 5622 Campo Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Campo Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Campo Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Campo Walk pet-friendly?
No, 5622 Campo Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5622 Campo Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5622 Campo Walk offers parking.
Does 5622 Campo Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Campo Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Campo Walk have a pool?
No, 5622 Campo Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5622 Campo Walk have accessible units?
No, 5622 Campo Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Campo Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 Campo Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

