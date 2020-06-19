5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly sauna

1 Bedroom Condo with controlled access and gated parking - 1 bedroom condo with all hard surface flooring, refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. This secured entry building has lots of amenities to enjoy on your off time: pool, jacuzzi, dry sauna, club house, gym, and gated parking. It is conveniently located in close proximity to freeways, lots of shops, restaurants, businesses, Cal State Long Beach and the VA hospital. Laundry facilities are available steps from the apartment. Water and trash are paid for by owner.



If you would like to schedule a time to see this home you can CALL or TEXT Liza Jimenez at 562-472-5535 to schedule an appointment. If interested in applying go to: www.SpurrManagement.com/vacancies to apply & more company information.



Rental criteria applies: Credit score of 600+, income 3x's the rent, no eviction or eviction filings.



Broker Lic #01281364.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595.00 per month, Security Deposit: $1,500.00, Available 6-1-2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4921863)