Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334

5585 California Highway 1 · No Longer Available
Location

5585 California Highway 1, Long Beach, CA 90804
Park Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
sauna
1 Bedroom Condo with controlled access and gated parking - 1 bedroom condo with all hard surface flooring, refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. This secured entry building has lots of amenities to enjoy on your off time: pool, jacuzzi, dry sauna, club house, gym, and gated parking. It is conveniently located in close proximity to freeways, lots of shops, restaurants, businesses, Cal State Long Beach and the VA hospital. Laundry facilities are available steps from the apartment. Water and trash are paid for by owner.

If you would like to schedule a time to see this home you can CALL or TEXT Liza Jimenez at 562-472-5535 to schedule an appointment. If interested in applying go to: www.SpurrManagement.com/vacancies to apply & more company information.

Rental criteria applies: Credit score of 600+, income 3x's the rent, no eviction or eviction filings.

Broker Lic #01281364.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595.00 per month, Security Deposit: $1,500.00, Available 6-1-2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 have any available units?
5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 have?
Some of 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 currently offering any rent specials?
5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 is pet friendly.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 offer parking?
Yes, 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 offers parking.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 have a pool?
Yes, 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 has a pool.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 have accessible units?
No, 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5585 E Pacific Coast Hwy, #334 has units with dishwashers.
