Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

550 Orange Ave. #130

550 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

550 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
2BR/2BA Condo in a Gated Community! - Enjoy the Long Beach lifestyle in a darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking space condo in the best part of the complex, an end unit by the pool and spa. This ground level unit offers a sleek laminate floors throughout! Carpet in bedrooms, a nice patio with pool view and lots of light and storage. Spacious living room features a gas fireplace and has a large sliding door leading to your patio space. Both bathrooms include vanities, tile floors and fixtures. Washer and dryer inside of the unit for your convenience. Granite counter-tops, oak cabinetry, dishwasher and gas stove, The condo has central HVAC and 2 tandem parking spots with storage. Gated community with intercom entrance, security cameras, underground parking. Close to schools, parks, only one mile to Pine Avenue and 2.5 miles to Belmont Shore. With the beach as your backyard & Long Beach's hottest restaurants and shops as your neighbors.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please ONLY TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4435986)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Orange Ave. #130 have any available units?
550 Orange Ave. #130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Orange Ave. #130 have?
Some of 550 Orange Ave. #130's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Orange Ave. #130 currently offering any rent specials?
550 Orange Ave. #130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Orange Ave. #130 pet-friendly?
No, 550 Orange Ave. #130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 550 Orange Ave. #130 offer parking?
Yes, 550 Orange Ave. #130 offers parking.
Does 550 Orange Ave. #130 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Orange Ave. #130 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Orange Ave. #130 have a pool?
Yes, 550 Orange Ave. #130 has a pool.
Does 550 Orange Ave. #130 have accessible units?
No, 550 Orange Ave. #130 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Orange Ave. #130 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Orange Ave. #130 has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
