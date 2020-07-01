550 Orange Ave. #130

Amenities

2BR/2BA Condo in a Gated Community! - Enjoy the Long Beach lifestyle in a darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking space condo in the best part of the complex, an end unit by the pool and spa. This ground level unit offers a sleek laminate floors throughout! Carpet in bedrooms, a nice patio with pool view and lots of light and storage. Spacious living room features a gas fireplace and has a large sliding door leading to your patio space. Both bathrooms include vanities, tile floors and fixtures. Washer and dryer inside of the unit for your convenience. Granite counter-tops, oak cabinetry, dishwasher and gas stove, The condo has central HVAC and 2 tandem parking spots with storage. Gated community with intercom entrance, security cameras, underground parking. Close to schools, parks, only one mile to Pine Avenue and 2.5 miles to Belmont Shore. With the beach as your backyard & Long Beach's hottest restaurants and shops as your neighbors.



For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please ONLY TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4435986)