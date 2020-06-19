All apartments in Long Beach
5461 E Fairbrook St
5461 E Fairbrook St

5461 East Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

5461 East Fairbrook Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home was transformed into a highly upgraded and open concept masterpiece. Walking through the front door you are immediately greeted with sight lines to the backyard pool and natural light in every direction. Featuring a chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, porcelain tile backsplash, a farmhouse sink, and all new GE profile appliancesthe kitchen is an entertainers dream. The hall bathroom features porcelain floors and tile throughout, a walk in rain shower, and storage. The master bath is brand new with a stone tile feature wall, a deep soaker tub and pool views. With access doors out of every space, you will find a backyard that is built to entertain. With a new patio, new wood pergola and pool, summer is calling your name. Other features include, a new asphalt roof with aluminum gutters, refinished hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, custom paint, indoor laundry, all new windows, new multi zone AC units, a water softening system , a Hauge reverse osmosis alkaline filtration system, crown molding throughout, and much more! This custom home is close to schools, shopping, freeways, and CSULB. In one of the most desirable locations in Los Altos, a custom home like this is a rare find.

(RLNE5803339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5461 E Fairbrook St have any available units?
5461 E Fairbrook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5461 E Fairbrook St have?
Some of 5461 E Fairbrook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5461 E Fairbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
5461 E Fairbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5461 E Fairbrook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5461 E Fairbrook St is pet friendly.
Does 5461 E Fairbrook St offer parking?
No, 5461 E Fairbrook St does not offer parking.
Does 5461 E Fairbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5461 E Fairbrook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5461 E Fairbrook St have a pool?
Yes, 5461 E Fairbrook St has a pool.
Does 5461 E Fairbrook St have accessible units?
No, 5461 E Fairbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 5461 E Fairbrook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5461 E Fairbrook St has units with dishwashers.

