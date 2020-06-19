5461 E Fairbrook St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This home was transformed into a highly upgraded and open concept masterpiece. Walking through the front door you are immediately greeted with sight lines to the backyard pool and natural light in every direction. Featuring a chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, porcelain tile backsplash, a farmhouse sink, and all new GE profile appliancesthe kitchen is an entertainers dream. The hall bathroom features porcelain floors and tile throughout, a walk in rain shower, and storage. The master bath is brand new with a stone tile feature wall, a deep soaker tub and pool views. With access doors out of every space, you will find a backyard that is built to entertain. With a new patio, new wood pergola and pool, summer is calling your name. Other features include, a new asphalt roof with aluminum gutters, refinished hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, custom paint, indoor laundry, all new windows, new multi zone AC units, a water softening system , a Hauge reverse osmosis alkaline filtration system, crown molding throughout, and much more! This custom home is close to schools, shopping, freeways, and CSULB. In one of the most desirable locations in Los Altos, a custom home like this is a rare find.



(RLNE5803339)