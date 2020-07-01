5415 E The Toledo

Amenities
Amazing opportunity to live in the unique neighborhood of NAPLES where you can walk or bike to the
Canals, Alamitos Bay, the Ocean, plus enjoy all the great restaurants & shopping that 2nd St. This 2 story private
townhouse is the rear unit in a 2 unit building that has an attached single garage with direct unit access. The first floor has a
spacious living room, dining room & remodeled kitchen with built-in refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. There is a large &
lovely enclosed huge private gated brick patio perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The upper level has 2 bedrooms 1 bath
plus large family room with 3/4 bath, kitchenette, cabinets, counters & eating bar and additional private exterior stairway entrance (many additional options include master suite, studio, granny or teen quarters; endless possibilities!) . SMALL - MEDIUM SIZE
DOG will be considered; no cats please! DON'T MISS THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY