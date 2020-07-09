All apartments in Long Beach
5361 Lime Ave.

5361 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5361 Lime Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

on-site laundry
bbq/grill
some paid utils
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6577150a1 ---- This large unit is perfect for roommates or a large family! Upon entry is a spacious living room, half bath, dinning area and kitchen. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms all with ample closet space plus 2 full baths. New paint and carpet throughout the home. New stove & range hood in kitchen. Onsite laundry & small backyard/bbq area. Do not let this gem getaway! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmsouthland.com at the top of the page under "search rentals" * on-site laundry * gated entry * water & trash included $2595.00 Rent $2595.00 Deposit $225 Resident Service Fee $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2-year work history -Positive feedback from landlords

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5361 Lime Ave. have any available units?
5361 Lime Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5361 Lime Ave. have?
Some of 5361 Lime Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5361 Lime Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5361 Lime Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5361 Lime Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5361 Lime Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5361 Lime Ave. offer parking?
No, 5361 Lime Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5361 Lime Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5361 Lime Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5361 Lime Ave. have a pool?
No, 5361 Lime Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5361 Lime Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5361 Lime Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5361 Lime Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5361 Lime Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

