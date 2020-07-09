5361 Lime Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6577150a1 ---- This large unit is perfect for roommates or a large family! Upon entry is a spacious living room, half bath, dinning area and kitchen. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms all with ample closet space plus 2 full baths. New paint and carpet throughout the home. New stove & range hood in kitchen. Onsite laundry & small backyard/bbq area. Do not let this gem getaway! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmsouthland.com at the top of the page under "search rentals" * on-site laundry * gated entry * water & trash included $2595.00 Rent $2595.00 Deposit $225 Resident Service Fee $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2-year work history -Positive feedback from landlords