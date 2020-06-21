535 W 4th Street

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful, large remodeled two bedroom, two bath corner condo! With only one shared wall and wonderful views, this is the perfect condo with lots of light. The living room features recessed lighting, custom tile, a coved ceiling in the dining room and a cozy gas fireplace for those relaxing evenings. The remodeled kitchen boasts lots of cupboards, a pantry, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. There is also a laundry area IN UNIT with an included washer/dryer and extra storage above. There are two large bedrooms....both large enough for king beds, Both bathrooms have been remodeled too with granite countertops. The master has a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with granite countertops and a walk in shower. This condo has it all including a brand new air conditioning and central heating unit and the Nest so you can control your condo temperature from anywhere! Located on the top floor, this condo has stunning views of the mountains and the city from either the balcony off the living room or the front patio area as well. Don’t forget the all important parking as this unit also has 2 dedicated tandem parking spaces in a gated garage along with 4 guest parking available.