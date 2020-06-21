All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 535 W 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
535 W 4th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:42 PM

535 W 4th Street

535 West 4th Street · (562) 900-5879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

535 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Welcome to this beautiful, large remodeled two bedroom, two bath corner condo! With only one shared wall and wonderful views, this is the perfect condo with lots of light. The living room features recessed lighting, custom tile, a coved ceiling in the dining room and a cozy gas fireplace for those relaxing evenings. The remodeled kitchen boasts lots of cupboards, a pantry, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. There is also a laundry area IN UNIT with an included washer/dryer and extra storage above. There are two large bedrooms....both large enough for king beds, Both bathrooms have been remodeled too with granite countertops. The master has a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with granite countertops and a walk in shower. This condo has it all including a brand new air conditioning and central heating unit and the Nest so you can control your condo temperature from anywhere! Located on the top floor, this condo has stunning views of the mountains and the city from either the balcony off the living room or the front patio area as well. Don’t forget the all important parking as this unit also has 2 dedicated tandem parking spaces in a gated garage along with 4 guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 W 4th Street have any available units?
535 W 4th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 W 4th Street have?
Some of 535 W 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 W 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 535 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 535 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 535 W 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 535 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 W 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 535 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 535 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 W 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 535 W 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity