534 Junipero Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

You've been searching and waiting for that special place to call home...and here it is!! Come view your new home. Walk up to this charming Spanish-styled building, with lush landscaping. Step inside this ground floor apartment and find an expansive 1-Bedroom apartment. This home is flooded with natural lighting, and features hardwood floors through out. The Living Room is huge and offers a deep storage closet. The kitchen is appointed with quartz counters, plenty of cabinet storage, Stove and Refrigerator. The Bedroom will accommodate even a king-size bed set, and offers ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The bathroom is sweet and set with a deep porcelain tub/shower. And here's something you won't find in most apartments, your own laundry room with washer and dryer. This home also offers a shared rear patio, and is pet friendly. This home is set in Rose Park, literally steps to Retro-Row, fine dining, coffee houses, pubs, movie theater, shops, grocery store, and close to beach. Sorry, no parking / Street Parking only. Be ready to move in; this home is ready for you.



**Renter's Insurance is required.**



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**