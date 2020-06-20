All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
534 Junipero Avenue
534 Junipero Avenue

534 Junipero Avenue · (562) 446-4723
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
You've been searching and waiting for that special place to call home...and here it is!! Come view your new home. Walk up to this charming Spanish-styled building, with lush landscaping. Step inside this ground floor apartment and find an expansive 1-Bedroom apartment. This home is flooded with natural lighting, and features hardwood floors through out. The Living Room is huge and offers a deep storage closet. The kitchen is appointed with quartz counters, plenty of cabinet storage, Stove and Refrigerator. The Bedroom will accommodate even a king-size bed set, and offers ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The bathroom is sweet and set with a deep porcelain tub/shower. And here's something you won't find in most apartments, your own laundry room with washer and dryer. This home also offers a shared rear patio, and is pet friendly. This home is set in Rose Park, literally steps to Retro-Row, fine dining, coffee houses, pubs, movie theater, shops, grocery store, and close to beach. Sorry, no parking / Street Parking only. Be ready to move in; this home is ready for you.

**Renter's Insurance is required.**

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Junipero Avenue have any available units?
534 Junipero Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Junipero Avenue have?
Some of 534 Junipero Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Junipero Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
534 Junipero Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Junipero Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Junipero Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 534 Junipero Avenue offer parking?
No, 534 Junipero Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 534 Junipero Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Junipero Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Junipero Avenue have a pool?
No, 534 Junipero Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 534 Junipero Avenue have accessible units?
No, 534 Junipero Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Junipero Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Junipero Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
