5301 E The Toledo

Live in the Desirable VILLA De ORO In Belmont Shore with PARKING! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Belmont Shore offers Fresh Paint and Plantation Shutters throughout. Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Great for Entertaining! Upgraded Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Electric Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Bathrooms feature White Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops. New Laminate flooring and Tile flooring. Enjoy walks to the Beach & Bay Side, Restaurants Galore & the Fabulous Night Life on 2nd Street!

Laundry Room in Parking Structure.

Utilities: Water



No Pets Allowed



