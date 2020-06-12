All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

5301 E The Toledo

5301 E the Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5301 E the Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Live in the Desirable VILLA De ORO In Belmont Shore with PARKING! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Belmont Shore offers Fresh Paint and Plantation Shutters throughout. Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Great for Entertaining! Upgraded Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Electric Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Bathrooms feature White Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops. New Laminate flooring and Tile flooring. Enjoy walks to the Beach & Bay Side, Restaurants Galore & the Fabulous Night Life on 2nd Street!
Laundry Room in Parking Structure.
Utilities: Water

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 E The Toledo have any available units?
5301 E The Toledo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 E The Toledo have?
Some of 5301 E The Toledo's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 E The Toledo currently offering any rent specials?
5301 E The Toledo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 E The Toledo pet-friendly?
No, 5301 E The Toledo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5301 E The Toledo offer parking?
Yes, 5301 E The Toledo offers parking.
Does 5301 E The Toledo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 E The Toledo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 E The Toledo have a pool?
No, 5301 E The Toledo does not have a pool.
Does 5301 E The Toledo have accessible units?
No, 5301 E The Toledo does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 E The Toledo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 E The Toledo has units with dishwashers.
