Long Beach, CA
5240 E 28th St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

5240 E 28th St

5240 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5240 East 28th Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stratford Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely Los Altos House - Located in beautiful Los Altos, this stunning house has gone through a total remodel and expansion. This is a 3 bedroom 2.50 bath single story house with nearly 1500 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen comes with newer cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and a wine cooler. There is a living room as well as a family room. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, ceiling fan, and recessed lighting. The master bathroom includes granite counters, spa tub and a separate shower stall. The house comes with forced air heat and air conditioning. The backyard includes a long gated driveway and expansive lawn. Water and sewer service plus a gardener are paid by the owner. The 2 car garage garage holds all sorts of surprises including sinks, counters, a half bath, extra storage cabinets, closets and a bonus room. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 5240 E. 28th St., Long Beach, CA 90815. Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 E 28th St have any available units?
5240 E 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 E 28th St have?
Some of 5240 E 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 E 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
5240 E 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 E 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5240 E 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 5240 E 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 5240 E 28th St offers parking.
Does 5240 E 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5240 E 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 E 28th St have a pool?
No, 5240 E 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 5240 E 28th St have accessible units?
No, 5240 E 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 E 28th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 E 28th St has units with dishwashers.

