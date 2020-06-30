5240 E 28th St

Amenities

Lovely Los Altos House - Located in beautiful Los Altos, this stunning house has gone through a total remodel and expansion. This is a 3 bedroom 2.50 bath single story house with nearly 1500 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen comes with newer cabinetry, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher and a wine cooler. There is a living room as well as a family room. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, ceiling fan, and recessed lighting. The master bathroom includes granite counters, spa tub and a separate shower stall. The house comes with forced air heat and air conditioning. The backyard includes a long gated driveway and expansive lawn. Water and sewer service plus a gardener are paid by the owner. The 2 car garage garage holds all sorts of surprises including sinks, counters, a half bath, extra storage cabinets, closets and a bonus room. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

