524 Nebraska Avenue

Please contact Belinda for more info at 626-428-2996.

Spacious 2 br 2 ba condo. Master bedroom has a large mirrored closet with built in drawers and shelves, large bathroom, large 2nd bedroom also has large mirrored closet and direct access to the 2nd bathroom. Open living room with fireplace and large balcony. Kitchen has granite counters, plenty of cabinets, microwave, gas range, and refrigerator. Additional storage in 2 hall closets, and large linen closet. Includes one parking space in secured gated parking., community laundry. Close to Downtown shops dining and beach!