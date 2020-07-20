5235 Marina Pacifica Drive North

Amenities

Remodeled 1 Bedroom Marina Pacifica Condo with Dock & Water Views. - Recently remodeled one bedroom Marina Pacifica condo with direct, north facing views of the harbor and docks.



Features include:

* Open, split level, living space. Bright airy living room faces the water and features vaulted ceilings, an inviting fireplace, a small wetbar and sliding glass doors to a large private balcony.

* Step up from living room to kitchen and separate dining area. Kitchen features white cabinetry, tile countertops, white finished appliances (as-is refrigerator included) and a laminate wood breakfast bar.

* Spacious dining area has new contemporary light fixture.

* Master bedroom features large closet and east facing window to inside channel docks.

* Partially remodeled bathroom features reglazed shower/tub combo.

* Fresh new paint and brand new high quality hardwood laminate throughout.

* Interior washer and dryer included as-is.

* One (1) reserved parking spot. Second spot may be available for additional parking fee.

* Gate guarded community features six pools and jacuzzi's, ponds, fountains, and a beautiful walking bridge to the Marina Pacifica Mall.

* Easy walk to Mother's Beach, shopping (including the new 2nd & PCH development & the Marketplace Long Beach), restaurants, movie theaters and entertainment . Seal Beach, Naples, Belmont Shore and CSULB are just a short bike or car ride away.

* Kayak or paddleboard in Alamitos Bay.

* Close to award winning schools and major freeways.



Other details:

* Small dog may be considered with exceptional financials and an additional deposit.

* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING permitted.

* Second floor location accessible by elevator and stairs.

* Tenant responsible for electricity & gas. Trash and water services paid by owner/homeowners association.

* Exterior gardening, pool and security gate paid by owner/homeowners association.



This desirable condo is available now. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



Offered by:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5117737)