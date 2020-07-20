5235 Marina Pacifica Drive North

All apartments in Long Beach
Location

5235 Marina Pacifica Dr N, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
pet friendly
Remodeled 1 Bedroom Marina Pacifica Condo with Dock & Water Views. - Recently remodeled one bedroom Marina Pacifica condo with direct, north facing views of the harbor and docks.

Features include:
* Open, split level, living space. Bright airy living room faces the water and features vaulted ceilings, an inviting fireplace, a small wetbar and sliding glass doors to a large private balcony.
* Step up from living room to kitchen and separate dining area. Kitchen features white cabinetry, tile countertops, white finished appliances (as-is refrigerator included) and a laminate wood breakfast bar.
* Spacious dining area has new contemporary light fixture.
* Master bedroom features large closet and east facing window to inside channel docks.
* Partially remodeled bathroom features reglazed shower/tub combo.
* Fresh new paint and brand new high quality hardwood laminate throughout.
* Interior washer and dryer included as-is.
* One (1) reserved parking spot. Second spot may be available for additional parking fee.
* Gate guarded community features six pools and jacuzzi's, ponds, fountains, and a beautiful walking bridge to the Marina Pacifica Mall.
* Easy walk to Mother's Beach, shopping (including the new 2nd & PCH development & the Marketplace Long Beach), restaurants, movie theaters and entertainment . Seal Beach, Naples, Belmont Shore and CSULB are just a short bike or car ride away.
* Kayak or paddleboard in Alamitos Bay.
* Close to award winning schools and major freeways.

Other details:
* Small dog may be considered with exceptional financials and an additional deposit.
* Sorry, absolutely NO SMOKING permitted.
* Second floor location accessible by elevator and stairs.
* Tenant responsible for electricity & gas. Trash and water services paid by owner/homeowners association.
* Exterior gardening, pool and security gate paid by owner/homeowners association.

This desirable condo is available now. Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5117737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

