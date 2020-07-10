5231 Burnett St.

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Pool Home in Prime Los Altos Area! - This beautifully updated home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Los Altos neighborhood close to Cal State Long Beach, fantastic shopping and local parks. The exterior features a fully landscaped and irrigated front yard, and a large rear yard with a huge covered patio area and separate fenced pool and spa and a detached 2 car garage.



The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, with sliding glass doors overlooking the rear patio and pool, a crackling fireplace, upgraded lighting, and rich hardwood flooring that create a warm and inviting feel. The living room connects to the large gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, and boasts natural stone counters with tile back splash and upgraded cabinets and lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a breakfast nook with booth seating that overlooks the rear yard.



All 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms are connected by a long hallway, with the private master suite found at the end of the hall and having direct access to the rear bathroom via a pass through room that could function as a home office, nursery, or 4th bedroom.



The home is equipped with newer dual pane and sound dampening windows, along with binds at each window. Gardening and pool service are included in the lease and the home is ready for immediate occupancy.



