5231 Burnett St.

5231 Burnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

5231 Burnett Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled Pool Home in Prime Los Altos Area! - This beautifully updated home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Los Altos neighborhood close to Cal State Long Beach, fantastic shopping and local parks. The exterior features a fully landscaped and irrigated front yard, and a large rear yard with a huge covered patio area and separate fenced pool and spa and a detached 2 car garage.

The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, with sliding glass doors overlooking the rear patio and pool, a crackling fireplace, upgraded lighting, and rich hardwood flooring that create a warm and inviting feel. The living room connects to the large gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, and boasts natural stone counters with tile back splash and upgraded cabinets and lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen is a breakfast nook with booth seating that overlooks the rear yard.

All 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms are connected by a long hallway, with the private master suite found at the end of the hall and having direct access to the rear bathroom via a pass through room that could function as a home office, nursery, or 4th bedroom.

The home is equipped with newer dual pane and sound dampening windows, along with binds at each window. Gardening and pool service are included in the lease and the home is ready for immediate occupancy.

***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW!***

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5827165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 Burnett St. have any available units?
5231 Burnett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 Burnett St. have?
Some of 5231 Burnett St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 Burnett St. currently offering any rent specials?
5231 Burnett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 Burnett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5231 Burnett St. is pet friendly.
Does 5231 Burnett St. offer parking?
Yes, 5231 Burnett St. offers parking.
Does 5231 Burnett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 Burnett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 Burnett St. have a pool?
Yes, 5231 Burnett St. has a pool.
Does 5231 Burnett St. have accessible units?
No, 5231 Burnett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 Burnett St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5231 Burnett St. has units with dishwashers.

