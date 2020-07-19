5218 Calderwood St

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedroom Home in the Los Altos Neighborhood! With Bonus Room! - This amazing single family home offers brand new lush carpet, fresh paint, and a large bonus room perfect for entertaining guests! The living room and dining room is spacious and has a large picture window that allows for lots of natural lighting. The kitchen has freshly painting white cabinets, nice tiled counters, as well as a stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher! Both bedrooms are a good size and have ample closet space. The large bathroom has tiled flooring, white cabinets, and a full shower/tub! Backyard is huge and has a covered patio area. 1 car garage has washer and dryer hookups inside. Small dogs accepted with an additional deposit. This home is a must see!! Call us today!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1947

Utilities Included: Gardener.

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage

Flooring: Carpet, Tile

Yard: Front and Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



