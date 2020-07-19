All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5218 Calderwood St

5218 Calderwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Calderwood Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 Bedroom Home in the Los Altos Neighborhood! With Bonus Room! - This amazing single family home offers brand new lush carpet, fresh paint, and a large bonus room perfect for entertaining guests! The living room and dining room is spacious and has a large picture window that allows for lots of natural lighting. The kitchen has freshly painting white cabinets, nice tiled counters, as well as a stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher! Both bedrooms are a good size and have ample closet space. The large bathroom has tiled flooring, white cabinets, and a full shower/tub! Backyard is huge and has a covered patio area. 1 car garage has washer and dryer hookups inside. Small dogs accepted with an additional deposit. This home is a must see!! Call us today!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1947
Utilities Included: Gardener.
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet, Tile
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4580479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Calderwood St have any available units?
5218 Calderwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Calderwood St have?
Some of 5218 Calderwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Calderwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Calderwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Calderwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Calderwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Calderwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Calderwood St offers parking.
Does 5218 Calderwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Calderwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Calderwood St have a pool?
No, 5218 Calderwood St does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Calderwood St have accessible units?
No, 5218 Calderwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Calderwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Calderwood St has units with dishwashers.
