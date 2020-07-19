5218 Calderwood St

Amenities
Wonderful 2 Bedroom Home in the Los Altos Neighborhood! With Bonus Room! - This amazing single family home offers brand new lush carpet, fresh paint, and a large bonus room perfect for entertaining guests! The living room and dining room is spacious and has a large picture window that allows for lots of natural lighting. The kitchen has freshly painting white cabinets, nice tiled counters, as well as a stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher! Both bedrooms are a good size and have ample closet space. The large bathroom has tiled flooring, white cabinets, and a full shower/tub! Backyard is huge and has a covered patio area. 1 car garage has washer and dryer hookups inside. Small dogs accepted with an additional deposit. This home is a must see!! Call us today!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1947
Utilities Included: Gardener.
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet, Tile
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE4580479)