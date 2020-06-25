5212 East Walkerton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this charming 1946 Bungalow in one of the best neighborhoods of Long Beach. Tree lined streets lead up to this well maintained property. As you enter the front door, you will be amazed. This beautifully upgraded property will win you over. No detail was overlooked! Spacious living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Well-appointed kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to dining area, loads of storage, and stainless steel refrigerator is included. Washer and dryer are also included and located in the hallway. Beautifully remodeled bathroom off hall and near the two roomy bedrooms. Enjoy your fenced in backyard with grass area and patio for entertaining. Gardener included. Detached two car garage in the back, work areas are built in to the garage for your convenience. Depending on size of cars, one may only fit at a time, but there is plenty of parking in the driveway.