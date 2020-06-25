All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5212 East Walkerton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5212 East Walkerton Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:05 AM

5212 East Walkerton Street

5212 E Walkerton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5212 E Walkerton St, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this charming 1946 Bungalow in one of the best neighborhoods of Long Beach. Tree lined streets lead up to this well maintained property. As you enter the front door, you will be amazed. This beautifully upgraded property will win you over. No detail was overlooked! Spacious living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Well-appointed kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to dining area, loads of storage, and stainless steel refrigerator is included. Washer and dryer are also included and located in the hallway. Beautifully remodeled bathroom off hall and near the two roomy bedrooms. Enjoy your fenced in backyard with grass area and patio for entertaining. Gardener included. Detached two car garage in the back, work areas are built in to the garage for your convenience. Depending on size of cars, one may only fit at a time, but there is plenty of parking in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 East Walkerton Street have any available units?
5212 East Walkerton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 East Walkerton Street have?
Some of 5212 East Walkerton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 East Walkerton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5212 East Walkerton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 East Walkerton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5212 East Walkerton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5212 East Walkerton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5212 East Walkerton Street offers parking.
Does 5212 East Walkerton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 East Walkerton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 East Walkerton Street have a pool?
No, 5212 East Walkerton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5212 East Walkerton Street have accessible units?
No, 5212 East Walkerton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 East Walkerton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 East Walkerton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine