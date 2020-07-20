514 Corona Ave

Amenities
3 bedrm remodel, 3 bath, 2 story, 2 car garage - Property Id: 107387
Walk to beach and downtown
3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage
514 Coronado, Long Beach, Ca 908149 $2975.00
Brand new remodel Large 3-bedrooms 3-bathroom Two story Townhome apartment. Granite and tiled bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors, all new appliances, fireplace, 2 car garage, private porch and front lawn, washer dryer hook ups. Close to the Beach, Belmont Shore and Downtown.
I will be showing it to qualified applicants available as of the first of April on Wednesday March 20th between 7-8:30.
Call Rick at 714-906-3797
No emails please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107387
