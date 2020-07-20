All apartments in Long Beach
514 Corona Ave
514 Corona Ave

514 Corona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 Corona Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrm remodel, 3 bath, 2 story, 2 car garage - Property Id: 107387

Walk to beach and downtown
3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage
514 Coronado, Long Beach, Ca 908149 $2975.00

Brand new remodel Large 3-bedrooms 3-bathroom Two story Townhome apartment. Granite and tiled bathrooms and kitchen, wood floors, all new appliances, fireplace, 2 car garage, private porch and front lawn, washer dryer hook ups. Close to the Beach, Belmont Shore and Downtown.
I will be showing it to qualified applicants available as of the first of April on Wednesday March 20th between 7-8:30.

Call Rick at 714-906-3797
No emails please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107387
Property Id 107387

(RLNE4778683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Corona Ave have any available units?
514 Corona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Corona Ave have?
Some of 514 Corona Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Corona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
514 Corona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Corona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Corona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 514 Corona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 514 Corona Ave offers parking.
Does 514 Corona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Corona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Corona Ave have a pool?
No, 514 Corona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 514 Corona Ave have accessible units?
No, 514 Corona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Corona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Corona Ave has units with dishwashers.
