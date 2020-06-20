All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 505 West 5th Street #216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
505 West 5th Street #216
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

505 West 5th Street #216

505 West 5th Street · (562) 362-5584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 West 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 West 5th Street #216 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled One Bedroom, One Bath Condo with AC & Parking!!! - Beautiful condominium in Long Beach. This unit offers a great floor plan with Laminate flooring throughout the living room and bedroom. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher). Stackable Washer/Dryer is also include in the unit. The bedroom features a walk in closet, patio and its own updated bathroom. One assigned space in gated parking. Pets will be considered with an additional security deposit. Tenants only pay electricity! Free Cable!

Pet Policy: Small Pets allowed
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Utilities Included: Water, Trash,Gas, Free basic cable, HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, stackable washer and dryer
Garage / Parking: 1 Parking Space
Flooring: Laminate,Tile
Yard: Balcony area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5858270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 5th Street #216 have any available units?
505 West 5th Street #216 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 West 5th Street #216 have?
Some of 505 West 5th Street #216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 West 5th Street #216 currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 5th Street #216 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 5th Street #216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 West 5th Street #216 is pet friendly.
Does 505 West 5th Street #216 offer parking?
Yes, 505 West 5th Street #216 does offer parking.
Does 505 West 5th Street #216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 West 5th Street #216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 5th Street #216 have a pool?
No, 505 West 5th Street #216 does not have a pool.
Does 505 West 5th Street #216 have accessible units?
No, 505 West 5th Street #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 West 5th Street #216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 West 5th Street #216 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 505 West 5th Street #216?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity