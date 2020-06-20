505 West 5th Street #216

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled One Bedroom, One Bath Condo with AC & Parking!!! - Beautiful condominium in Long Beach. This unit offers a great floor plan with Laminate flooring throughout the living room and bedroom. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher). Stackable Washer/Dryer is also include in the unit. The bedroom features a walk in closet, patio and its own updated bathroom. One assigned space in gated parking. Pets will be considered with an additional security deposit. Tenants only pay electricity! Free Cable!
Pet Policy: Small Pets allowed
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Utilities Included: Water, Trash,Gas, Free basic cable, HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, stackable washer and dryer
Garage / Parking: 1 Parking Space
Flooring: Laminate,Tile
Yard: Balcony area
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE5858270)