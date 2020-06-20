505 West 5th Street #216

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled One Bedroom, One Bath Condo with AC & Parking!!! - Beautiful condominium in Long Beach. This unit offers a great floor plan with Laminate flooring throughout the living room and bedroom. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher). Stackable Washer/Dryer is also include in the unit. The bedroom features a walk in closet, patio and its own updated bathroom. One assigned space in gated parking. Pets will be considered with an additional security deposit. Tenants only pay electricity! Free Cable!



Pet Policy: Small Pets allowed

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties.



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Utilities Included: Water, Trash,Gas, Free basic cable, HOA Dues

Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, stackable washer and dryer

Garage / Parking: 1 Parking Space

Flooring: Laminate,Tile

Yard: Balcony area

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



