All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 500 Junipero Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
500 Junipero Ave
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

500 Junipero Ave

500 Junipero Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

500 Junipero Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bd/1Ba near Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 216861

Newly renovated Long Beach community offering the perfect balance between luxury affordability and the Long Beach Lifestyle. Located in the heart of Long Beach each community is within close proximity to shopping dining and entertainment at Bixby Park Retro Row along 4th Street The Waterfront 2nd Street and the beach. Enjoy Long Beach living at Waterford Residential.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216861
Property Id 216861

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5573071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Junipero Ave have any available units?
500 Junipero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 500 Junipero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 Junipero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Junipero Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 Junipero Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 500 Junipero Ave offer parking?
No, 500 Junipero Ave does not offer parking.
Does 500 Junipero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Junipero Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Junipero Ave have a pool?
No, 500 Junipero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 Junipero Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 Junipero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Junipero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Junipero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Junipero Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Junipero Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine