Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4732 Gundry Avenue

4732 Gundry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Gundry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Cute and Cozy Bixby Knolls Home - This cute and cozy house in the North Bixby Area is clean as a whistle and just waiting for you! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with approximately 1000 square feet of living space. There are newly refinished hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and a washer and dryer. There is a large gated backyard with shade tree. The owner will pay for water and the gardener. The property comes with a 2 car garage and long driveway for extra parking. The exterior was just freshly painted. A small and well-behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 4732 Gundry Ave, Long Beach CA 90807.
Call today for an appointment to view: (562) 233-9999.

(RLNE3395335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Gundry Avenue have any available units?
4732 Gundry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Gundry Avenue have?
Some of 4732 Gundry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Gundry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Gundry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Gundry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4732 Gundry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4732 Gundry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Gundry Avenue offers parking.
Does 4732 Gundry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4732 Gundry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Gundry Avenue have a pool?
No, 4732 Gundry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Gundry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4732 Gundry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Gundry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 Gundry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
