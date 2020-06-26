4732 Gundry Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Cute and Cozy Bixby Knolls Home - This cute and cozy house in the North Bixby Area is clean as a whistle and just waiting for you! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with approximately 1000 square feet of living space. There are newly refinished hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and a washer and dryer. There is a large gated backyard with shade tree. The owner will pay for water and the gardener. The property comes with a 2 car garage and long driveway for extra parking. The exterior was just freshly painted. A small and well-behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 4732 Gundry Ave, Long Beach CA 90807.

Call today for an appointment to view: (562) 233-9999.



(RLNE3395335)