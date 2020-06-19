4596 North Banner Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

To schedule a showing please contact the office at 562-498-0159.



• Animals - Indoor Cat Considered

• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

• One year on job, or prior similar job

• One year of current rental history

• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

• Credit History Will be Evaluated

• Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in



You can find criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com. Apply online!



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call the office at (562) 498-0159.



DRE#00793646



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.