All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4596 North Banner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4596 North Banner Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:36 PM

4596 North Banner Drive

4596 North Banner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4596 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
To schedule a showing please contact the office at 562-498-0159.

• Animals - Indoor Cat Considered
• Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
• One year on job, or prior similar job
• One year of current rental history
• NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
• Credit History Will be Evaluated
• Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in

You can find criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com. Apply online!

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call the office at (562) 498-0159.

DRE#00793646

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4596 North Banner Drive have any available units?
4596 North Banner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 4596 North Banner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4596 North Banner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4596 North Banner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4596 North Banner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4596 North Banner Drive offer parking?
No, 4596 North Banner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4596 North Banner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4596 North Banner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4596 North Banner Drive have a pool?
No, 4596 North Banner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4596 North Banner Drive have accessible units?
No, 4596 North Banner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4596 North Banner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4596 North Banner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4596 North Banner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4596 North Banner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine