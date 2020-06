Amenities

Master en suite with shower. Hardwood floors in living room and hallway. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Walking distance to coffee, restaurants and shopping. Proximity to Farmers market and First Friday with music, food and art. Garage and parking space included. Onsite laundry across the hall. Schools nearby. Smoke-free building. Easy access to 405, 710 and 605 freeways. Minimum credit score of 650. Unit is priced approximately $200.00 less than comparable units in the area.