Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

4525 N Country Club Lane

4525 N Country Club Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4525 N Country Club Ln, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning home on a private, gated drive overlooking Virginia Country Club Golf Course with all the bells and whistles. This property features an amazingly open floor plan with beautiful European wide plank white oak wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, & custom wood work throughout. The gorgeous country kitchen & dining area overlooks a charming & secluded grassy backyard with patio area while the living room with fireplace allows access to the front patio with golf course views via glass doors. Both bedrooms are en suite with lavishly upgraded baths & the true master has direct access to the front patio as well. A spacious laundry room off the kitchen and direct access garage is big enough for a small office space too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 N Country Club Lane have any available units?
4525 N Country Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 N Country Club Lane have?
Some of 4525 N Country Club Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 N Country Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4525 N Country Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 N Country Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4525 N Country Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4525 N Country Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4525 N Country Club Lane offers parking.
Does 4525 N Country Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 N Country Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 N Country Club Lane have a pool?
No, 4525 N Country Club Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4525 N Country Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 4525 N Country Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 N Country Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 N Country Club Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
