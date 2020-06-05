4525 N Country Club Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely stunning home on a private, gated drive overlooking Virginia Country Club Golf Course with all the bells and whistles. This property features an amazingly open floor plan with beautiful European wide plank white oak wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, & custom wood work throughout. The gorgeous country kitchen & dining area overlooks a charming & secluded grassy backyard with patio area while the living room with fireplace allows access to the front patio with golf course views via glass doors. Both bedrooms are en suite with lavishly upgraded baths & the true master has direct access to the front patio as well. A spacious laundry room off the kitchen and direct access garage is big enough for a small office space too.