Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

4523 E. La Cara St.

4523 La Cara Street · No Longer Available
Location

4523 La Cara Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
"Farmhouse" style Backhouse (ADU) in a wonderful neighborhood. ALL utilities included. This unit was completely remodeled with vinyl flooring, new paint, brand new kitchen with farm sink, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, fireplace, brand new Samsung appliances; gas burning stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer. The bedroom is huge with vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fan, large closet, attached bathroom with new tile shower. This unit is completely private with a front and side patio, private entrance, and garage space available. Small trained dog ok with pet deposit. The home can be rented furnished for $300 more a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 E. La Cara St. have any available units?
4523 E. La Cara St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 E. La Cara St. have?
Some of 4523 E. La Cara St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 E. La Cara St. currently offering any rent specials?
4523 E. La Cara St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 E. La Cara St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 E. La Cara St. is pet friendly.
Does 4523 E. La Cara St. offer parking?
Yes, 4523 E. La Cara St. offers parking.
Does 4523 E. La Cara St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 E. La Cara St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 E. La Cara St. have a pool?
No, 4523 E. La Cara St. does not have a pool.
Does 4523 E. La Cara St. have accessible units?
No, 4523 E. La Cara St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 E. La Cara St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 E. La Cara St. does not have units with dishwashers.

