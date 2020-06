Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled home located in Artcraft Manor! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, quartz countertops, inside laundry area. Heat and A/C to keep you comfortable all year long. The backyard is a definite retreat for weekends and after-hours BBQ's and get-togethers. Lots of privacy as the yard is fenced in by redwood. Great neighborhood and freeway close to everything