4419 E 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

All New BEACH COTTAGE w/ fully finished 2 car garage to personalize & re-purpose! Modern open floor-plan with 1912 charm! COMPLETE Remodel with no expense spared. Kitchen is Stainless Steel appliances and gas stove. Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island/dining, designer white cabinets w/ glass insets and back-lighting. Dining Island OPENS to Living Room w/ hardwood floors, recessed lighting & splendid bay window. Tastefully remodeled bathroom with spacious stone & glass shower. Back wood deck for entertaining or peace & privacy. A true doll-house, white picket fence included! New tankless water heater, all new electrical. Newer clothes washer & dryer in garage. Re-purpose garage to a work-out space, Media Room, closet space or workshop. Submit for pet(s). Short trip to shopping centers, Golf Courses, CSULB, Wilson High & Major Freeways. "Bring Your Lifestyle Home!"