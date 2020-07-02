All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4419 E 6th Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

4419 E 6th Street

4419 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4419 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
All New BEACH COTTAGE w/ fully finished 2 car garage to personalize & re-purpose! Modern open floor-plan with 1912 charm! COMPLETE Remodel with no expense spared. Kitchen is Stainless Steel appliances and gas stove. Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island/dining, designer white cabinets w/ glass insets and back-lighting. Dining Island OPENS to Living Room w/ hardwood floors, recessed lighting & splendid bay window. Tastefully remodeled bathroom with spacious stone & glass shower. Back wood deck for entertaining or peace & privacy. A true doll-house, white picket fence included! New tankless water heater, all new electrical. Newer clothes washer & dryer in garage. Re-purpose garage to a work-out space, Media Room, closet space or workshop. Submit for pet(s). Short trip to shopping centers, Golf Courses, CSULB, Wilson High & Major Freeways. "Bring Your Lifestyle Home!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 E 6th Street have any available units?
4419 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 E 6th Street have?
Some of 4419 E 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4419 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4419 E 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4419 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4419 E 6th Street offers parking.
Does 4419 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4419 E 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 4419 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4419 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 4419 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

