440 8th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Here we have a nice upper unit one bedroom one bath apartment near downtown Long Beach. One car garage included. Pet friendly(small pet). Offers laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen & bath, window blinds and ceiling fans. We are located off of 8th st & Magnolia ave. Conveniently located near 710 freeway. Walking distance to downtown, shops, restaurants, and the beach. this is for March move in. TO QUALIFY: Credit score must be no less than 600 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2.5 times the rent. We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord. To schedule an appointment go to http://bit.ly/ShowingAppt