Long Beach, CA
440 8th Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

440 8th Street

440 W 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

440 W 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Here we have a nice upper unit one bedroom one bath apartment near downtown Long Beach. One car garage included. Pet friendly(small pet). Offers laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen & bath, window blinds and ceiling fans. We are located off of 8th st & Magnolia ave. Conveniently located near 710 freeway. Walking distance to downtown, shops, restaurants, and the beach. this is for March move in. TO QUALIFY: Credit score must be no less than 600 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2.5 times the rent. We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord. To schedule an appointment go to http://bit.ly/ShowingAppt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 8th Street have any available units?
440 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 8th Street have?
Some of 440 8th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 440 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 8th Street offers parking.
Does 440 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 8th Street have a pool?
No, 440 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 440 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

