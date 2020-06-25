436 N. Bellflower #307

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Top Floor Stoneybrook Condo - This is a beautiful upper floor condominium for rent in the resort like community of Stoneybrook Villas. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts over 1000 square feet of living space. There is wall to wall carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a long balcony overlooking lush landscaping from both bedrooms, and the living room. This property comes with designated parking for two cars. Onsite laundry is available. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. The community boasts two pools, spas, a community room w/ kitchen, tennis courts, a gym, and many more amenities.

Located at 436 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90814.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE4905221)