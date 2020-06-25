All apartments in Long Beach
436 N. Bellflower #307

436 N Bellflower Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

436 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Top Floor Stoneybrook Condo - This is a beautiful upper floor condominium for rent in the resort like community of Stoneybrook Villas. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this property boasts over 1000 square feet of living space. There is wall to wall carpet throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a long balcony overlooking lush landscaping from both bedrooms, and the living room. This property comes with designated parking for two cars. Onsite laundry is available. A small and well behaved pet will be considered. The community boasts two pools, spas, a community room w/ kitchen, tennis courts, a gym, and many more amenities.
Located at 436 N. Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90814.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4905221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 N. Bellflower #307 have any available units?
436 N. Bellflower #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 N. Bellflower #307 have?
Some of 436 N. Bellflower #307's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 N. Bellflower #307 currently offering any rent specials?
436 N. Bellflower #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N. Bellflower #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 N. Bellflower #307 is pet friendly.
Does 436 N. Bellflower #307 offer parking?
Yes, 436 N. Bellflower #307 offers parking.
Does 436 N. Bellflower #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N. Bellflower #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N. Bellflower #307 have a pool?
Yes, 436 N. Bellflower #307 has a pool.
Does 436 N. Bellflower #307 have accessible units?
No, 436 N. Bellflower #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N. Bellflower #307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 N. Bellflower #307 has units with dishwashers.
