434 Newport Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located on the vibrant Belmont Heights neighborhood in Long Beach, this pleasant single-family home, 1 floored area, property rental is unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very accessible to and from the fitness center, near public transportation stops/hubs, dock/boat station, and parks.



The units bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood and tiled flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans with light, gas-operated furnace, and forced-air heating. Its stunning kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage options, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are available hookups for the washer and dryer.



Tenants pay for gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Whereas the water, trash, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

For $150 per month, you can avail of the 1-car garage. (The 1 spot detached garage at the back of the house is not included in the rent).



Its a pet-friendly home but only one pet is allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Rose Park, Bruin Stadium, and Bluff Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 90/100. This home is situated in a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands are not a problem and can be done on foot.



(RLNE5618443)