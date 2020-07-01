434 Newport Ave

All apartments in Long Beach
Location

434 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located on the vibrant Belmont Heights neighborhood in Long Beach, this pleasant single-family home, 1 floored area, property rental is unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very accessible to and from the fitness center, near public transportation stops/hubs, dock/boat station, and parks.

The units bright and airy interior features include polished hardwood and tiled flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans with light, gas-operated furnace, and forced-air heating. Its stunning kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage options, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are available hookups for the washer and dryer.

Tenants pay for gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Whereas the water, trash, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
For $150 per month, you can avail of the 1-car garage. (The 1 spot detached garage at the back of the house is not included in the rent).

Its a pet-friendly home but only one pet is allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Rose Park, Bruin Stadium, and Bluff Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 90/100. This home is situated in a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands are not a problem and can be done on foot.

(RLNE5618443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Newport Ave have any available units?
434 Newport Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Newport Ave have?
Some of 434 Newport Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
434 Newport Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Newport Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Newport Ave is pet friendly.
Does 434 Newport Ave offer parking?
Yes, 434 Newport Ave offers parking.
Does 434 Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Newport Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 434 Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 434 Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 434 Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Newport Ave has units with dishwashers.

