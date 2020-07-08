All apartments in Long Beach
43 Park Ave

43 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

43 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ultra Unique Belmont Shores Luxury Home with 360 Degree Roof Top View! - Just steps from the sand and waves, this truly unique home is sure to impress everyone who steps inside. The front yard features a cozy front patio with a water feature, and a long driveway that leads to the detached garage that doubles as an indoor back yard entertainment area. The rear yard is very private and features a covered patio area with built in lounges, a fire pit, a water fall and is lushly landscaped. There is a spiral stair case that leads to a huge mid-level lounge area that is covered with an antique trellis and includes lounge furniture. Continuing up the spiral staircase leads to the 4 story roof top deck (the highest point in the neighborhood) that offers stunning 360 degree views stretching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

The interior of the home has been highly upgraded and begins with the expansive living room that boasts a stone fireplace, a large retreat, a dining area that connects to the gourmet kitchen and overlooks the rear yard. There is full guest bath on the main level as well as 2 storage closets. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and a full suite of built-in appliances including an integrated refrigerator, a 2 drawer dishwasher, under counter microwave, gas cook top and dual wall ovens. The 2nd level features the master bedroom that includes a stone covered wall, an electric fireplace, dual closet armoire and 15 foot ceilings. An en-suite bathroom which is accessed by a flight of stairs leading to a truly unique bathroom that has a dual vanity sink, a soaking tub, a walk-in shower and a separate water closet. The 2nd bedroom has a large mirrored wardrobe closet, a crackling fireplace, a private balcony and a sink. The 3rd bedroom features 9 ft ceilings, a ceiling fan and a large wardrobe closet. A separate laundry room and a hallway bathroom are also located on the 2nd floor.

There is a guest cottage located in the rear yard that encompasses the 4th bedroom and bathroom, and has built in book shelves, a ceiling fan, added storage and an inside spiral stairs that leads to the loft bedroom.

This home is located in a prime area of Belmont Shore, just steps from the beach and a short walk to the heart of 2nd street with quaint shops, restaurants and coffee houses.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Frank at (562) 480-9521, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5472732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Park Ave have any available units?
43 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Park Ave have?
Some of 43 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
43 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 43 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 43 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 43 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 43 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 43 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 43 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.

