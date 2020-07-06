43 Coronado Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to your charming and spacious downstairs unit with ocean views!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with formal dining and living room including fireplace. The light and bright kitchen has been updated with new laminate wood floors, recessed lighting and breakfast nook, also including newer stainless appliances! Laminate wood floors extend into the private laundry room with washer and dryer and newly updated guest bathroom! Original hardwood floors run throughout the rest of the home. Enjoy the peak-a-boo ocean views from your front porch, living and dining room! Private backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. 1 car garage also available! This home is one block from the bluff and beach, close to shops, restaurants and more!