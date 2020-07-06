All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

43 Coronado Avenue

43 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

43 Coronado Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to your charming and spacious downstairs unit with ocean views!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with formal dining and living room including fireplace. The light and bright kitchen has been updated with new laminate wood floors, recessed lighting and breakfast nook, also including newer stainless appliances! Laminate wood floors extend into the private laundry room with washer and dryer and newly updated guest bathroom! Original hardwood floors run throughout the rest of the home. Enjoy the peak-a-boo ocean views from your front porch, living and dining room! Private backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. 1 car garage also available! This home is one block from the bluff and beach, close to shops, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Coronado Avenue have any available units?
43 Coronado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Coronado Avenue have?
Some of 43 Coronado Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Coronado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43 Coronado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Coronado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 43 Coronado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 43 Coronado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 43 Coronado Avenue offers parking.
Does 43 Coronado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Coronado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Coronado Avenue have a pool?
No, 43 Coronado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 43 Coronado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43 Coronado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Coronado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Coronado Avenue has units with dishwashers.

