4242 E 15th Street

This 3 BR, 1-3/4 BA, approx. 1200 sq. ft house, has the basic utilities paid by the owners. Centrally located to CSULB-2nd Street and Belmont Shore. The interior is freshly painted, there are hardwood and tile floors throughout the house. There is lots of cab/storage, stainless steel ref/frez, dishwasher, lg cap Washer/Dryer in house. There are 2 ceiling fans in the LR/DA + 1 in each of the 3 BR's. One is smaller and 2 of the BR's have vaulted ceilings and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The front door comes with Iron security door. There are as well, a sliding rear french door to the cute backyard and deck. There are extras to appreciate. There is driveway parking for 2 cars. Shown by appointment only to serious renter's w/ a 1-year lease.

