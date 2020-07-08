All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4242 E 15th Street

4242 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4242 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Long Beach-Traffic Circle Home- - Property Id: 270152

This 3 BR, 1-3/4 BA, approx. 1200 sq. ft house, has the basic utilities paid by the owners. Centrally located to CSULB-2nd Street and Belmont Shore. The interior is freshly painted, there are hardwood and tile floors throughout the house. There is lots of cab/storage, stainless steel ref/frez, dishwasher, lg cap Washer/Dryer in house. There are 2 ceiling fans in the LR/DA + 1 in each of the 3 BR's. One is smaller and 2 of the BR's have vaulted ceilings and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The front door comes with Iron security door. There are as well, a sliding rear french door to the cute backyard and deck. There are extras to appreciate. There is driveway parking for 2 cars. Shown by appointment only to serious renter's w/ a 1-year lease.
Property Id 270152

(RLNE5739864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 E 15th Street have any available units?
4242 E 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 E 15th Street have?
Some of 4242 E 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 E 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4242 E 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 E 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4242 E 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4242 E 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4242 E 15th Street offers parking.
Does 4242 E 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 E 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 E 15th Street have a pool?
No, 4242 E 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4242 E 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 4242 E 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 E 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 E 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

