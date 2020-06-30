4219 N Virginia Road

Amenities

This large custom built Traditional style estate home sits on a 10,656 SF elevated lot in the beautiful Virginia Country Club neighborhood of Long Beach. The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, Formal Living room, Dining room and Family room. The entire lower level features beautiful original hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. One of the main floor bedrooms can actually be used as another Master Suite. The kitchen has been updated and features a professional grade 6 burner gas range, Double Bosch Ovens, and stainless dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen is the first guest suite and gorgeous Formal Dining room. Upstairs is a large guest bedroom adjacent to a vintage tiled bath with tub & separate shower. A large bonus room/office, with built-ins and high vaulted ceiling, is adjacent to the spacious Master suite. The Master suite has abundant built-in storage, walk-in closet and a large master bath with double sink vanity. In addition to all of this, there is a nice rear yard and patio off the Living room and Family room. There is also a two car detached garage that features a long front driveway that could easily fit 2 or more cars. The garage has epoxy flooring, overhead storage and a button in climate controlled wine cellar. A fully equipped laundry room with built-in storage is also accessed through the garage. Only a few houses from the main entrance to the Virginia Country Cub. Great opportunity here HURRY!