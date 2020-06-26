All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:53 AM

4130 Del Mar Ave.

4130 Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Del Mar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

If you like nature you will love this place! Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath part of a duplex located in a secluded and serene area in the highly sought after Bixby Knolls/Los Cerritos part of Long Beach. Surrounded by lush greenery, this unit gives you the privacy you want and gives you the warm feeling of Home.
Private bedroom has a large full bath and plenty of space for your bed and furniture.
The large living has beautiful bamboo flooring, high ceiling with charming wood beams and tall windows that let you appreciate the surrounding nature and bring in plenty of light. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets and storage.
Secure your cars and store your items in the large 2 car garage. Washing machine and dryer is provided in the garage for your convenience.
Close to the Rancho Los Cerritos Historic Site (Bixby Family Home), the exclusive Virginia Country Club, the award winning Los Cerritos Elementary School and Los Cerritos Park which has tennis courts that will be available for your use. Hike the nearby Dominguez Gap Wetlands or bike the bike trails next to it. Quick access to the 405, 710, 91 freeways and Metro Line to help your commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Del Mar Ave. have any available units?
4130 Del Mar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Del Mar Ave. have?
Some of 4130 Del Mar Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Del Mar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Del Mar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Del Mar Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Del Mar Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4130 Del Mar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Del Mar Ave. offers parking.
Does 4130 Del Mar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Del Mar Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Del Mar Ave. have a pool?
No, 4130 Del Mar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Del Mar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4130 Del Mar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Del Mar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Del Mar Ave. has units with dishwashers.
