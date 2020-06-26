4130 Del Mar Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

If you like nature you will love this place! Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath part of a duplex located in a secluded and serene area in the highly sought after Bixby Knolls/Los Cerritos part of Long Beach. Surrounded by lush greenery, this unit gives you the privacy you want and gives you the warm feeling of Home.

Private bedroom has a large full bath and plenty of space for your bed and furniture.

The large living has beautiful bamboo flooring, high ceiling with charming wood beams and tall windows that let you appreciate the surrounding nature and bring in plenty of light. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, oven, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets and storage.

Secure your cars and store your items in the large 2 car garage. Washing machine and dryer is provided in the garage for your convenience.

Close to the Rancho Los Cerritos Historic Site (Bixby Family Home), the exclusive Virginia Country Club, the award winning Los Cerritos Elementary School and Los Cerritos Park which has tennis courts that will be available for your use. Hike the nearby Dominguez Gap Wetlands or bike the bike trails next to it. Quick access to the 405, 710, 91 freeways and Metro Line to help your commute.