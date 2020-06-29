411 W. Seaside Way #1904

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub lobby

Luxurious 2BR Condo on the 19th Floor at West Ocean! - This luxury condo has one of the best southwest views from the 19th floor. From this condo. You can see the Palos Verdes Peninsula, the harbor lights, Catalina Island and the new Desmond Bridge. The twin towers of West Ocean is Downtown Long Beach's ultimate urban luxury high-rise residence. Enjoy the many views you will see from your own private balcony. Amazing sunsets almost every evening over the harbor as you relax on your large private balcony. Fireworks from the PV Peninsula, and Long Beach harbor. This large condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry, and 2 deeded parking spaces. The other special feature about this condo is that it has a master bedroom with 3 sides of windows to enjoy the many views. Open gourmet kitchen has granite counters, gas burner stove, electric oven, stainless fridge, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast counter. West Ocean offers Hotel-Like Amenities such as 24/7 concierge, pool/spa area, multiple fitness centers, billiard room, business center, multiple lounge/lobby areas, outdoor BBQ Area, library, guest suites for visitors/family, and climate-controlled wine storage. Enjoy the short walking distance to entertainment/restaurants, Friday Farmers Market, Shoreline Village, Performing Arts Center, The Pike Outlet and Cinema, East Village Arts District, Convention Center, the metro and the beach.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. BRE No. #019977106.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5337687)