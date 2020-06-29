All apartments in Long Beach
411 W. Seaside Way #1904
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

411 W. Seaside Way #1904

411 W Seaside Way · No Longer Available
Location

411 W Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
Luxurious 2BR Condo on the 19th Floor at West Ocean! - This luxury condo has one of the best southwest views from the 19th floor. From this condo. You can see the Palos Verdes Peninsula, the harbor lights, Catalina Island and the new Desmond Bridge. The twin towers of West Ocean is Downtown Long Beach's ultimate urban luxury high-rise residence. Enjoy the many views you will see from your own private balcony. Amazing sunsets almost every evening over the harbor as you relax on your large private balcony. Fireworks from the PV Peninsula, and Long Beach harbor. This large condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, inside laundry, and 2 deeded parking spaces. The other special feature about this condo is that it has a master bedroom with 3 sides of windows to enjoy the many views. Open gourmet kitchen has granite counters, gas burner stove, electric oven, stainless fridge, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast counter. West Ocean offers Hotel-Like Amenities such as 24/7 concierge, pool/spa area, multiple fitness centers, billiard room, business center, multiple lounge/lobby areas, outdoor BBQ Area, library, guest suites for visitors/family, and climate-controlled wine storage. Enjoy the short walking distance to entertainment/restaurants, Friday Farmers Market, Shoreline Village, Performing Arts Center, The Pike Outlet and Cinema, East Village Arts District, Convention Center, the metro and the beach.
For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. BRE No. #019977106.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 have any available units?
411 W. Seaside Way #1904 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 have?
Some of 411 W. Seaside Way #1904's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 currently offering any rent specials?
411 W. Seaside Way #1904 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 pet-friendly?
No, 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 offer parking?
Yes, 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 offers parking.
Does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 have a pool?
Yes, 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 has a pool.
Does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 have accessible units?
No, 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 W. Seaside Way #1904 has units with dishwashers.

