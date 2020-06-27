405 West 9th Street - 909.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the vibrant Willmore neighborhood of Long Beach. Just 5 minutes away from the waterfront, Aquarium of the Pacific, the Pike Restaurants and shopping. This is a 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom unit with two bonus office/flex sun rooms. Newly Remodeled; Hardwood floors in kitchen, bathrooms, and bedrooms. Large front yard. Water and trash paid by the owner. Dogs allowed - 15 lb weight limit - $150 Pet Deposit. Contact us to schedule a viewing.



For more information, please call or text Wagner (805) 708-6088.