All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 400 W Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
400 W Ocean Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:20 PM

400 W Ocean Boulevard

400 West Ocean Boulevard · (562) 480-3070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Newer'West Ocean' towers OCEAN and city view residence!Stunning corner unit with walls of windows to enjoy your city,Downtown Skyline,mountain and ocean views! The open floor plan (one of the most desired floor plans in the complex) allows for ample light and has a very private dual master bedroom layout with a huge great room for entertaining and lounging! This complex is the pinnacle of Downtown Luxury living with:24hr guard,concierge,wine cellar,movie room,business conference center,guest suite,pool,spa,gym,sauna,outdoor fireplace,BBQ area,re.room,lounging areas and more!This highly sought after floor plan is a great buy and offers the premium view location within the complex!This is truly a must see in this fantastic new development that is walking distance to nearby coffee shops,dining,shopping,entertaining and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
400 W Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 400 W Ocean Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
400 W Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 400 W Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 400 W Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 400 W Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 400 W Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 W Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 400 W Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 400 W Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 400 W Ocean Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 400 W Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 W Ocean Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity