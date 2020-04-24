400 W Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool coffee bar elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub sauna

Newer'West Ocean' towers OCEAN and city view residence!Stunning corner unit with walls of windows to enjoy your city,Downtown Skyline,mountain and ocean views! The open floor plan (one of the most desired floor plans in the complex) allows for ample light and has a very private dual master bedroom layout with a huge great room for entertaining and lounging! This complex is the pinnacle of Downtown Luxury living with:24hr guard,concierge,wine cellar,movie room,business conference center,guest suite,pool,spa,gym,sauna,outdoor fireplace,BBQ area,re.room,lounging areas and more!This highly sought after floor plan is a great buy and offers the premium view location within the complex!This is truly a must see in this fantastic new development that is walking distance to nearby coffee shops,dining,shopping,entertaining and the beach!