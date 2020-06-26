3935 E 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cutest house on the block! - This cozy home is all dolled up and ready for its new resident(s)! Normally we would recommend painting the walls to a more neutral color, however it would take away from its charm. Lots of original characteristics including original wood floors, octagon tiles in bathroom, doors and glass knobs, bold wood trim and an ironing board in the kitchen! Updated fixtures and kitchen with some modernized appliances and solar panels on roof. This house sits on a small lot, but packs a big punch! Great neighborhood of Alamitos Heights. Walking distance to shopping, dining and nightlife. If you like Long Beach, youll love this!!



Garage and driveway parking, all appliances are included.



Pet friendly with the following conditions:

Must be friendly

$500 deposit

$50 pet rent



(RLNE4743801)