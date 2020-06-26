All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3935 E 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3935 E 11th St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3935 E 11th St

3935 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3935 East 11th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cutest house on the block! - This cozy home is all dolled up and ready for its new resident(s)! Normally we would recommend painting the walls to a more neutral color, however it would take away from its charm. Lots of original characteristics including original wood floors, octagon tiles in bathroom, doors and glass knobs, bold wood trim and an ironing board in the kitchen! Updated fixtures and kitchen with some modernized appliances and solar panels on roof. This house sits on a small lot, but packs a big punch! Great neighborhood of Alamitos Heights. Walking distance to shopping, dining and nightlife. If you like Long Beach, youll love this!!

Garage and driveway parking, all appliances are included.

Pet friendly with the following conditions:
Must be friendly
$500 deposit
$50 pet rent

(RLNE4743801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 E 11th St have any available units?
3935 E 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 E 11th St have?
Some of 3935 E 11th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
3935 E 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 E 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 E 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 3935 E 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 3935 E 11th St offers parking.
Does 3935 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 E 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 3935 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 3935 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 3935 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 E 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine