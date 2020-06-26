All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3906 Hackett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3906 Hackett Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

3906 Hackett Avenue

3906 Hackett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3906 Hackett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a beautiful tree lined street and very desirable neighborhood. Manicured front yard with fountain. Very spacious living room with refinished hardwood floors, dining area and bright kitchen with Viking cooktop and oven and custom lighted bar. An amazing 2 car garage with wood floors throughout wired for media/flat screens if you desire to utilize for entertainment. Garage has plenty of outlets to connect all your tools or media around the garage. This adorable house has a/c and a whole house fan to make it very comfortable in the sunny days and forced heat system to make it cozy during winter. French doors in two of the bedrooms lead to private back yard with a lovely fire pit, fun gazebo for gatherings, covered patio and an amazing, romantic Jacuzzi. Fountains and low voltage lighting in both front and backyards. Patrick Henry elementary school, also close to Newcomb Academy, Cubberly and Millikan schools. Hartwell golf course and park at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Hackett Avenue have any available units?
3906 Hackett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Hackett Avenue have?
Some of 3906 Hackett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Hackett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Hackett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Hackett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Hackett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3906 Hackett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Hackett Avenue offers parking.
Does 3906 Hackett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Hackett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Hackett Avenue have a pool?
No, 3906 Hackett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Hackett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3906 Hackett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Hackett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Hackett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine