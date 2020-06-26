3906 Hackett Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a beautiful tree lined street and very desirable neighborhood. Manicured front yard with fountain. Very spacious living room with refinished hardwood floors, dining area and bright kitchen with Viking cooktop and oven and custom lighted bar. An amazing 2 car garage with wood floors throughout wired for media/flat screens if you desire to utilize for entertainment. Garage has plenty of outlets to connect all your tools or media around the garage. This adorable house has a/c and a whole house fan to make it very comfortable in the sunny days and forced heat system to make it cozy during winter. French doors in two of the bedrooms lead to private back yard with a lovely fire pit, fun gazebo for gatherings, covered patio and an amazing, romantic Jacuzzi. Fountains and low voltage lighting in both front and backyards. Patrick Henry elementary school, also close to Newcomb Academy, Cubberly and Millikan schools. Hartwell golf course and park at the end of the street.