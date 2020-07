Amenities

$1495 Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath with new carpets, refrigerator and a stove. Close to beach. Street parking. Available now. New paint and carpets. $500 off first month rent with immediate move in. Call Daniel to view at 914-719-2433. Apartment #3

No Dogs Allowed



